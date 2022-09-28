36-year-old interviewed as Rotherham United managerial update emerges

Rotherham United are seeking a Paul Warne replacement following the 49-year-old’s decision to complete a move to Derby County.

The Millers, who have enjoyed an excellent start to the new Championship campaign, currently sit eighth in the second tier standings and are a mere point outside the play-off positions.

Alex Crook reported on Twitter on Tuesday evening that Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner was emerging as a ‘serious contender’ for the vacant role at the New York Stadium.

A further update from journalist Alan Biggs has revealed that the U’s boss was interviewed by the Championship outfit on Tuesday, along with an unknown number of other candidates.

10 simple facts that every Rotherham United fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 ROTHERHAM UNITED WAS OFFICALLY FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR 1920 1925

Bonner has done a mightily impressive job with Cambridge since his early 2020 appointment, all whilst playing an exciting brand of football.

The verdict

With Warne heading for pastures new, whoever is appointed by the Millers will have a tough job on their hands, especially when considering Rotherham’s recent struggles to remain in the second tier.

However, the Millers’ start to this new campaign means will provide Warne’s eventual successor with confidence that this season does not have to be a relegation battle.

Enjoying an excellent rise with Cambridge over the past couple of seasons, it is no surprise that Bonner’s name is being associated with jobs in the Championship.

Tactically a very good manager and someone who has won over his fans with humility and clear progression, the 36-year-old would be an excellent Warne successor, albeit it would signal a change of approach.