36-y/o could be exactly what Nottingham Forest need: Comment

Nottingham Forest have made a promising start to their Championship campaign, but many feel that head coach Sabri Lamouchi will need to strengthen his attacking options in January if they are to go on and win promotion.

Lewis Grabban has been excellent for Forest so far this season and has already scored ten goals in the Championship, but the Reds’ other striker, Wolves loanee Rafa Mir, has struggled to make an impact and is yet to score.

The Spaniard’s start to life at the City Ground has been so underwhelming, that many Reds supporters feel that the club will need to sign another striker in January to provide cover and competition for Grabban.

Forest have been linked with several strikers over the past few weeks, with The Athletic reporting that veteran striker Glenn Murray is one of the forwards on the Reds’ radar.

Murray is coming towards the end of his career, so he – understandably – may not be the first choice of many Forest fans, but he could be exactly what the club need.

He may be 36, but he’s still got a lot to offer – he scored 13 Premier League goals for Brighton last season still possess all the attributes of a top striker.

He’s got plenty of experience in the Championship too and his goal record in the division – 67 goals in 143 appearances – is outstanding.

During his last season in second tier in 2016/17, he found the net 23 times and helped Brighton win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

He’s won promotion from the Championship on more than one occasion and knows exactly what it takes to achieve success at this level.

Forest are hoping to be in the promotion spots come the end of the season, so having a player with Murray’s knowledge, experience and winning mentality at the club could be key.

Like Grabban, Murray is a clinical finisher and he has the brilliant habit that all top strikers have of being in the right place at the right time.

However, he’s a different type of player to Grabban and would provide the Reds with a bit more of a physical presence up front – he’d certainly be a far better option for Lamouchi to call upon than Mir.

Given that Murray is coming toward the end of his career, it’s fair to say that he may not be best signing for Forest from a long-term point of view, but if the Reds could get him on a loan or a one-year deal, it could turn out to be an excellent signing.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.