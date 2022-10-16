£36.63m: How does Sunderland’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

It has certainly been an eventful start to the 2022/23 Championship season for Sunderland.

Following their long awaited promotion from League One at the end of last season, the Black Cats have shown some promise as they look to re-establish themselves in the second-tier.

However, that has not been helped by the distraction of Alex Neil’s departure for Championship rivals Stoke City, with Tony Mowbray taking over as head coach at The Stadium of Light.

Mowbray’s arrival at the Stadium of Light has coincided with injuries to the club’s two senior centre forwards, in Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

That has not helped the 58-year-old as he attempts to hit the ground running with Sunderland, although Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wigan has lifted them to ninth in the second-tier standings, with 20 points from 14 league games.

But is that the right sort of position for the Black Cats to be in when compared with their rivals, based on how much their squad is actually worth.

Here, in order to find out, we’ve taken a look at how the overall value of Sunderland’s squad compares to the rest of those in the Championship, according to Transfermarkt.

As per these numbers, the combined value of all members of Sunderland’s first-team squad is £36.63million. Almost a quarter of that comes exclusively from one player, Amad Diallo, with the on-loan Manchester United winger said to be worth £9million.

In total, the Black Cats’ overall value of £36.63million means that their squad is, by these rankings, the 12th most expensive in the Championship.

As a result, that does seem to suggest that Tony Mowbray’s side are positioned in what they should feel is a respectable position in the table, based on the investment they have been able to put into their squad in comparison to their rivals.

Indeed, of the 11 clubs in the Championship that are considered to have more expensive squads than them, Sunderland are currently above five of them – Watford, West Brom, Middlesbrough, Hull and Stoke – in the current standings.

Meanwhile, of the club’s with less valuable squads than the Black Cats, only two of them, Reading and Luton Town, are above them in the standings.

As a result, it seems that this has generally been an impressive return to the second-tier for Sunderland when comparing finances and on the pitch results, especially when considering the much greater investment the likes of Watford (£101.03million), West Brom (£63.09m) and Middlesbrough (£60.98m) have put into their side.