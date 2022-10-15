£36.05m: How does Preston North End’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Preston North End‘s start to the season has been a rather mixed one.

Despite not scoring a great deal of goals, albeit not conceding many either, they had registered plenty of draws as a result, although they suffered defeat to Stoke City at Deepdale on Saturday, leaving Ryan Lowe’s side 12th in the Championship, with 19 points from 15 league games.

That, combined with results elsewhere, means they are now three points adrift of the play-off places.

Putting aside results and form, though, we thought we’d take a look at each Championship club’s current value and assess where they stack up against each other.

All valuations are based on Transfermarkt’s current squad values.

How does PNE’s squad value stack up?

In order to see how Ryan Lowe’s side’s squad value compares to the rest of the league, we must first establish their value in itself.

As per Transfermarkt, PNE’s current squad are worth a total of £36.05 million.

Based on the squad values on Transfermarkt, that leaves the club with the 14th most valuable squad in the division, above 15th placed Birmingham City (£33.98m) and slightly behind 13th placed Cardiff (£36.32m).

Their squad value is, however, significantly higher than the bottom Championship club Rotherham United (£14.31m).

Having said that, Preston do, however, fall well short of the second tier’s most valuable side according to Transfermarkt, Watford, who have a squad value deemed to be £101.03 million.

Preston’s most valuable player on the books at present is considered to be goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who is said to have a value of £5.40 million, following his move from Premier League side Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, having previously stood out at this level while on loan with Swansea in particular.

This is too far less than the most valuable player in the division as per Transfermarkt, which is Ismaila Sarr, worth £19.8 million.

Taking all that into consideration, it seems as though Preston are in a fair position from a financial perspective when compared with their standing in the table, and breaking into the play-offs would be a big achievement for the Lilywhites.