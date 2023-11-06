Highlights Perry Ng has been a standout player for Cardiff City this season, providing consistent performances both defensively and offensively.

Despite being initially purchased for £350,000, Ng's impact on the team proves that he has been an absolute bargain for the club.

Ng's versatility and skills as a full-back or center-back have contributed greatly to the success of the Cardiff defense, making him a fan favorite and an important asset to the team.

It's been an excellent start to the campaign all around for Cardiff City.

Sitting sixth in the playoff spots and looking for a return to the Premier League it's been a fantastic season so far compared to last season when the Club narrowly escaped relegation.

One man in the Bluebirds team, who has also enjoyed his start, is full-back Perry Ng.

Ng has been an ever-present so far for new manager Erol Bulut and has started 15 times for the new Cardiff City boss.

He's been one of their most consistent performers - proving a reliable influence defensively and offering plenty going forward as well.

The 350k, (rising to 550k) that Cardiff initially paid for Ng is looking like a serious steal.

Perry Ng's Career so far

Born in Liverpool, Ng started his career at Crewe Alexandra, joining the club's youth academy before signing pro in 2014.

He joined Hyde United in 2015 on a short-term loan before heading back to Crewe in the Summer.

Then in the 2015/16 season, Ng made his break into the first team at Crewe. Overall during his time with in Cheshire, he played 183 times for Crewe scoring seven goals getting 15 assists, and playing 15,180 minutes.

He was a staple in the Crewe side that earned promotion from League Two in the 2019/2020 season and started well the following season in League One which earned him his move to Cardiff City.

And whilst his time at Cardiff started rocky, since the 2021/2022 season, the Singapore international has been an ever-present in the City side and even earned himself two awards at the Club Players of the Year awards winning the Players' Player of a Year and the Fans player of the year.

Perry Ng was money well spent

Based on last season and this season, the initial price for Ng services has been an absolute bargain.

He offers so much to this Cardiff side with his versatility, pace, and strength he is the key man in the Cardiff defense.

He can operate as a full-back or center-back offering numerous ways to use him, as a full-back he can get forward and support the wingers. He can get crosses into the box and also has an eye for goal.

As a center-back, he offers pace in the central areas, so he can go toe to toe with a pacey center-forward and catch up to them.

He has developed into a fan favourite which is evidenced by his winning the Player of the Year award last season for Cardiff. He is also popular with the squad as evidenced by his winning the Players Player of the Year award.

Certainly, since he joined he has proven more than his £350,000 price tag in this season more than the others and is one to watch out for in this Bluebirds side.

Once a youngster in the railway town of Crewe, now a hero in the Welsh capital.