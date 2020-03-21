35-y/o weighs in with Leeds United transfer verdict ahead of promotion run-in

It’s been a season to remember for Leeds United so far in the Championship, as they look to make a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The Whites are currently sat top of the second tier standings, and will be in a confident mood when they get their promotion bid back underway after the break in action due to recent events.

They’ll have to complete their next few fixtures without first-choice goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who was found guilty of using racist language towards Jonathan Leko earlier this season.

This has presented youngster Illan Meslier with the opportunity to prove himself between the posts for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, which he has done by keeping two clean-sheets in his two starts for the Whites.

But with promotion a real possibility this season, there are certain to be questions as to whether both Meslier and Casilla are up to the standards required in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Alex Bruce admitted that Bielsa could be exploring the option of signing a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

“He might be, but only one person can answer that and that’s Bielsa.

“One thing I will say for certain is next year, in the Premier League, the goalkeeper is a massive, massive position. For those teams who get promoted out the Championship, you have a year winning games and then all of a sudden you’re under the pump.

“It’s very rare that a team gets promoted from the Championship and does what Sheffield United have done, for example, where normally they’re scrapping and fighting relegation.”

The former Leeds defender went on to state that Bielsa needs to think carefully about making a decision in regards to any potential deals if they’re to be preparing for life in the top-flight.

“Obviously the goalkeeping position is going to be very important and Bielsa will need to ask himself the question: ‘Am I confident with the keepers? I need a steady-eddie.’

If the scheduled return date is to go ahead as planned, then Leeds will return to action on the 2nd May when they host relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic in a game they’ll be expected to win.

The Verdict:

I have my doubts as to whether they’re up to the standards in the Premier League.

Casilla has made his fair share of costly errors, which he simply can’t afford to make if they’re in the top-flight, as those mistakes will get punished on a regular basis.

Meslier has shown promising signs so far for Leeds, and I think he’s capable of performing to the required standard in the Premier League in the future, but next season might be too soon for the young Frenchman.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bielsa sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, especially if they win promotion this term.