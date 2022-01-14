35-y/o starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Sheffield United on Saturday

Derby County will be looking to improve their chances of staying in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend as they take on Sheffield United at Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney’s side head into the game off the back of losing 1-0 away to Coventry City in the FA Cup third round, with that knockout fixture offering a small rest from the drama of league football.

A win for the Rams tomorrow afternoon could see them cut the gap between them and the safety line to just seven points as they continue to fight hard against all the odds that are stacked against them this season.

They face a Sheffield United side that have been rejuvenated by the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom, with the Steel City outfit currently occupying 13th place in the league standings heading into this game.

Here we take you through our predicted Derby County starting eleven for their home game against the Blades.

Rooney should name an unchanged side for this fixture, with Ryan Allsop continuing between the sticks ahead of Kelle Roos.

Craig Forsyth and Nathan Byrne will be deployed in the full back positions whilst Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka will continue their partnership at the heart of the defence.

Liam Thompson and Max Bird will be looking to dictate the tempo at the heart of the midfield whilst Ravel Morrison and Jason Knight will act as wide playmakers, as part of a unit that may sometimes resemble a diamond.

Tom Lawrence will once again act as a shadow striker/number 10 in behind the lone frontman, with the Derby captain having been in great form for his side this season.

Whilst Colin Kazim-Richards should get the nod to start up front after scoring against Reading in his side’s last league outing at the start of January as they secured a dramatic 2-2 draw.