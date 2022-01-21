35-y/o starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Forest on Saturday

Derby County will be looking to upset the odds once again tomorrow as they travel to the City Ground to take on their arch rivals Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship.

The relegation threatened Rams will have been buoyed by their recent 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Pride Park and will be hoping that they can repeat the trick tomorrow lunchtime as they make the trip across the Midlands.

A victory for Wayne Rooney’s side on the road could see them cut the gap between them and safety to just five points if other results go in their favour across the division on Saturday.

They take on a Forest side who will also be full of confidence after they beat both Arsenal and Millwall by a single goal in their last two outings.

Here we take you through our predicted Derby County starting eleven for this East Midlands derby.

Ryan Allsop will once again keep his place between the sticks for the Rams as he seeks to keep yet another important clean sheet.

Craig Forsyth will come in at left back, which means that Festy Ebosele will be used in a more advanced role on the right hand side.

Meanwhile Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman will partner each other at the heart of defence, with Nathan Bryne at right back.

Max Bird will be the holding player in the midfield three, with Liam Thompson and Jason Knight looking to provide support for the forward players.

The influential Tom Lawrence will be looking to come up with another moment of magic from the left hand side, whilst veteran striker Colin Kazim-Richards will start as the lone forward.

It may well be a case of keeping their backs to the wall against a superior Forest side but at the same time Derby have shown already this term that they can upset the odds, so they shouldn’t be underestimated.