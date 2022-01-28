35-y/o starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Birmingham on Sunday

Derby County will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they play host to Birmingham City in the Sky Bet Championship at Pride Park.

The Rams head into the game on home turf off the back of losing 2-1 away to their bitter rivals Nottingham Forest in the East Midlands derby and will no doubt be keen to get back on track with their attempts to remain in the second tier.

A victory for Wayne Rooney’s men this Sunday could see them close the gap on safety to just five points if other results go their way across the division.

They face a Birmingham City side who drew their last league game in dramatic fashion as they came from two goals down to draw level at 2-2 with Peterborough United thanks to two late goals.

Here we take you through our predicted Derby County starting eleven for their game against the Blues this weekend.

Ryan Allsop will once again be between the sticks for his side as he continues to keep Kelle Roos out of the starting eleven.

Lee Buchanan will operate at left back, whilst Nathan Byrne will start on the right hand side, with Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman maintaining their partnership at the heart of defence.

Rooney should stick with a four man midfield, with Jason Knight, Liam Thompson, Max Bird and Festy Ebosele looking to win the battle in the engine room.

Club talisman Tom Lawrence will be expected to start in his familiar number 10 role in behind the lone striker, despite the ongoing transfer speculation that is surrounding his future at Pride Park.

Colin Kazim-Richards will lead the line, with the veteran looking to add to his seasonal tally of four goals in 19 games across all competitions.

It is expected to be another large crowd for this game at Pride Park, with the supporters having really helped their side to fight against the odds this term.