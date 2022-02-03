35% of duels won, one accurate cross: The Huddersfield Town player who seemed to be below par against Derby County

Huddersfield managed to storm to a superb 2-0 win against Derby in midweek but that doesn’t mean that every Terriers players was up to scratch in that clash on Wednesday night.

In fact, one of their usually dependable faces wasn’t quite up to his brilliant best in that fixture – but fortunately for him, the rest of his teammates were able to secure the three points anyway.

That name was Sorba Thomas, who has been one of the club’s best providers this year so far in terms of goals, creativity, assists and attacking play. With eleven goal contributions in 30 league matches from the wing, he has been one of their go-to players in terms of getting forward so far this year.

However, it appears as though the sheer amount of gametime thrown on his shoulders this season might finally have caught up to him in midweek, as the 22-year-old was not quite at the races like he usually is against Derby.

Perhaps it comes down to the lofty expectations that he has now set for himself but taking a look at his stat line suggests it just wasn’t his night and that he wasn’t as creative as he normally is.

He managed to get off two shots on the night but neither of them came anywhere near to troubling the Rams goalkeeper, while his efforts in teeing up his teammates weren’t great either.

With only one accurate cross out of four attempted, he didn’t deliver much in attacking areas and when it came to trying to attack and push his team forward he faltered there too. Three times he attempted a dribble and, on the night, not one of them came off.

He also lost the ball 15 times, which is slightly up on his usual average amount that he loses the ball per 90 over the course of the season. While you would expect the player to lose the ball frequently when he is trying to be creative and start off attacks, he was even more wayward with his passes than normal and gifted the ball back frequently to Derby.

If you look at his usual averages over the course of the campaign, this is not a typical Thomas-esque performance. Huddersfield will be hoping it is a one-off and considering the amount of minutes he has featured in, it is probably likely that he was just not completely match fit come the middle of the week.

However, it’s good news for the Terriers to see that even with one of their most exciting players not on it, they can still grind out the results that they need.