3497 minutes played: The Bristol City summer signing that has brought some certainty to the club

The jury remains out on a number of the signings Bristol City have made this season.

Injuries have made it difficult for Adam Nagy to have an extended run in the side, Kasey Palmer appears to have slipped out of Lee Johnson’s plans, while there are question marks over Markus Henriksen.

One man whose arrival has certainly been a success is goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper joined from Brentford for a fee reported to be in the region of £2 million.

Over the past few years, City have cycled through different goalkeepers regularly have for a number of reasons, such as injury and poor performance.

Bentley’s arrival appears to have changed that. The Englishman has been the clear first-choice since joining in the summer and has only missed the last two Championship game due to a slight injury.

The delay to the Championship will likely mean that Bentley has time to recover ahead of the next round of fixtures.

But just how good has the 26-year-old been this season? We put a spotlight on his performances to examine just that.

Bentley has been a mainstay in the City side this season–starting every single league game other than the last two.

Clearly he is someone that Johnson has a lot of faith in, to the extent that he was given the captain’s armband against Huddersfield Town in February.

The exit of Adam Webster, amongst a number of other factors, has meant the Robins defensive line has been more fragile this year than they were in the 2018/19 campaign–conceding the same number of goals in 37 games this term than they did in the whole of last season.

In that sense, it has been a tough debut season for Bentley, with only two goalkeepers having faced more shots than him in the Championship this season.

The 26-year-old has faced 174 shots in all competitions this season, 4.48 per game, and has made an average of 3.09 saves per game, 61.7% of which were with reflexes.

Think you know City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 14 1, Who is this ex-Bristol City centre-back? Liam Fontaine George Elokobi Damion Stewart Andre Bikey

Bentley has impressed in the season as a whole but after a tough few weeks, the number of goals he has conceded (54) has moved a fair distance above his expected number of conceded goals (xG (49.37)).

The City shot-stopper has conceded 11 goals in his last five games, a period during which his xG was well below that (7.8).

Given the number of games that the Robins have come out of with more than they deserved due to the 26-year-old’s heroics you feel he is allowed a bit of a wobble.

Indeed it can not have been easy for Bentley, who has had to deal with the make-up and shape of the defensive line in front of him changing regularly, but he has brought some certainty to what was a problem area for City in the past.

He looks like someone that could be in possession of the number one jersey at Ashton Gate for some time.

The Robins and their fans will be hoping that Bentley can return to full fitness and get back to his best for the run-in when (or perhaps if) the Championship gets back underway.