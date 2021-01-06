34-year-old set for Birmingham City return after leaving Championship rivals

Craig Gardner could be about to return to Birmingham City just a few months after leaving the club for Sheffield Wednesday, a report from Birmingham Live has revealed.

Having made more than 100 appearances for the Blues across two spells with the club as a player, Gardner retired from playing at the end of last season, taking up a role in Aitor Karanka’s backroom team.

That is a position he left back in November to join up with Tony Pulis’ coaching setup at Sheffield Wednesday, but with Pulis sacked after just ten games in charge at Hillsborough, it now seems as though a quick return to Birmingham could be on the cards for Gardner.

According to this latest update, the former midfielder returned to training with Birmingham on Wednesday, and could now be set to return to a role at St Andrew’s.

It remains to be seen exactly what position Gardner would take up at Birmingham, although it has been suggested that the 34-year-old could once again take up his role with Karanka’s backroom team.

Prior to his departure for Wednesday, Gardner had published an emotional letter to the Birmingham fanbase, in which he had revealed his dream to one day return to the club in a “bigger role”.

As things stand, Birmingham are currently 18th in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone after failing to win any of their last six league games.

The Verdict

This may not be a bad deal for Birmingham to get done one way or another.

Things are simply not going well for Aitor Karanka’s side at the minute, so it does seem as though they could do with something of a morale boost.

Given the popularity Gardner held around the club both on and off the pitch, it does seem as though this is something that could provide them with that.

Indeed, with the passion that Gardner clearly has for the club, you wonder whether he could play a key role in helping to lift them out of their recent dire slump.