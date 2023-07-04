Neil Critchley will hope he can continue where he left off at Blackpool Football Club.

The 44-year-old left the Seasiders last summer to join Steven Gerrard’s backroom team at Aston Villa, but he didn’t stay long in the job as Gerrard was sacked.

Critchley then got back into management at QPR, but it was a job that never got going, and he again found himself unemployed a month or two later.

He now returns to Bloomfield Road, looking to get the Seasiders out of League One once again.

Critchley will want a strong summer of activity to put the club in the right place for the season, and one player he seems keen on signing is Chris Martin.

What is Chris Martin’s situation?

According to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, Blackpool are keen on signing Martin this summer.

Martin is a free agent after his short-term contract at Queens Park Rangers ended last month, so the 34-year-old is free to talk to interested teams.

Blackpool are said to be one of several League One teams keen on the striker, but they also face competition from QPR who remain in talks with the forward over a new contract.

If Martin was to move to a new club, it would be his 11th of his football career, one that started at Norwich City.

At the age of 34, Martin still wants to continue playing at the highest level possible, with talks still ongoing with QPR.

The Scotsman joined the Rs in February of this year after he was released from his contract by Bristol City in January.

Martin played quite an important role in the club’s successful fight against relegation, scoring four goals, with his last one coming in the 2-1 win over Burnley.

Why should Chris Martin join Blackpool over QPR?

Even though QPR are looking into the possibility of re-signing Martin, the forward should put his stint with the Rs behind him and make a fresh start at Blackpool.

The forward is unlikely to play week in and week out for whichever club he signs for, but dropping into League One and for a team like Blackpool could be the best for him at this stage of his career.

Martin has played the majority of his career in the Championship, but when he has been in League One he has still produced decent numbers, 18 goals in 54 League One games.

Critchley and Martin are fully aware of each other, having worked together at QPR last season, so Critchley knows what type of player Martin is and what he can bring to the team.

Blackpool would add a real presence to the top end of the pitch, and Martin is a very experienced, been there, done it type of player, something that is hard to find nowadays.

Despite being in a league below, you could argue that Blackpool are the team who you could say have more to offer in this new season, with QPR expected to lose key players and potentially struggle in the Championship.

Martin was very much in and out of the QPR team last season, and while he may be the type of player Gareth Ainsworth likes, it could be the right move for him to go into League One and play for Blackpool.

He would definitely play more games and probably be a very key asset to Blackpool’s season, as he would work under a manager that clearly wants him in his team.

So, while you think a move to QPR would surely be better for the player, for the games he wants to play and what he can offer, a move to Blackpool and League One seems like the right step for Martin this summer.