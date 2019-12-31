34 y/o returns: The expected Cardiff XI Harris is likely to play on New Year’s Day v QPR

Cardiff will be aiming to build on their impressive 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday when they travel to face Queen Park Rangers on New Year’s Day.

Neil Harris saw his side seal their fourth win of his tenure at Hillsborough as Robert Glatzel and Junior Hoilett both netted inside the first 10 minutes, while Cardiff then held on to three points despite Tom Lees’ effort soon later.

The result means the Bluebirds are now just two points outside the Championship play-off zone following a four-game unbeaten run, with Harris’ men now sitting 10th in the second-tier table.

The South Wales outfit now could now have an opportunity to climb into top six when they travel to West London to face the Rs on Wednesday, and Harris will face a tough selection dilemma ahead of the clash.

Here is the starting line-up he could name against the Rs…

Neil Etheridge has now firmly re-established himself as Cardiff’s first-choice goalkeeper following his injury lay-off earlier in the season, and he should be given the nod ahead of Alex Smithies against Mark Warburton’s side.

Harris ended up deploying a back-five formation for much of the Wednesday clash following injuries to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Bennett, and this turned out to be a highly effective strategy which the Cardiff boss could now stick with against QPR.

This could see Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint and Sol Bamba all start in a centre-back trio with Jazz Richards and Leandro Bacuna operating in wing-back roles, with regular full-backs Joe Bennett and Lee Peltier both ruled out with injury.

The Cardiff manager may then opt for a midfield combination of Marlon Pack and Will Vaulks given they functioned well together during the second half of the Owls clash, while Joe Ralls is still not yet available for selection.

The Bluebirds’ attacking set-up could then see Junior Hoilett and Lee Tomlin operate in free roles behind sole striker Robert Glatzel, who seems destined to keep his place following a sine performance against the Owls.