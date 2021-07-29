34 progressive runs, 7 goals: Why Sheffield Wednesday’s addition of 26-y/o is a real statement of intent

After a tough summer, the mood around Sheffield Wednesday was boosted significantly by the double signing of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing.

The duo have both impressed at a higher level in the past and they appear to be shrewd additions for Darren Moore’s side, who will expect to challenge for promotion in what is a ridiculously competitive League One.

Whilst many fans will welcome the arrival of Peacock-Farrell in goal, it’s Wing who could transform the team, as our graphic shows.

The 26-year-old has struggled for a consistent run with Middlesbrough over the years, but he did get opportunities in the 19/20 campaign, playing in 40 games. Therefore, we decided to assess his contribution over that season to see what he will bring to the Owls.

And, the signs are positive. The standout is the seven goals that Wing netted in that season, which should help a Wednesday side that simply don’t score enough.

No player hit double figures for the Yorkshire outfit as they were relegated from the Championship and whilst playing in the third tier is obviously going to help improve those numbers, they clearly need more of a goal threat.

So, to get a player who could potentially get ten or more from midfield would be great for the team.

Furthermore, Wing’s direct style will bring more dynamism to Moore’s side. His progressive runs and shots on goal shows how he is a player that can travel with the ball and shoot from distance, which are welcome qualities.

On top of that, the technical ability of the midfielder is clear with how he can find a pass in the final third, which lead to 32 shots for his teammates in his full year of playing at Boro.

Again, you have to stress that these stats come from a season in the Championship, so the reality is that Wing should have even better numbers in League One.

Ultimately, Wednesday have pulled off a real coup by convincing the former Rotherham loanee to drop to the third tier and fans should be excited as the all-action midfielder is sure to play a key part in their promotion push.

