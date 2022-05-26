33-year-old makes Reading FC transfer admission

Experienced centre-back Alex Pearce has admitted he would be extremely keen on returning to former club Reading this summer should the opportunity arise.

The 33-year-old came through the youth academy at the Royals, signing his first ever professional contract in October of 2006 and making his first senior appearance just a few months later.

Pearce spent nine years at the Madejski Stadium, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2012 having played in every single league match during the 2011-12 campaign and then went on to feature 19 times in the top flight.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international’s final game for Reading came in 2015 before he moved on to Derby County, but played just 48 times for the Rams in the Championship in his three-and-a-half years at Pride Park.

He has spent the last three-and-a-half years as a permanent Millwall player, but after playing just six times in the league during the 2021-22 season, Pearce was released at the end of his contract this summer.

Now looking for a new home this summer, the defender is keen on a reunion with his first ever club if he gets the chance to enter negotiations with them.

“I’d love it, of course,” Pearce said, per BerkshireLive.

“I’d love to. I’d crawl back so I’d love to come back and I’d try my everything.

“Reading is in my heart, it’s my club. I’ll always, always love the club and it’s a special place.”

The Verdict

Turning 34 years old later this year, Pearce may not have the legs in him to be a regular fixture as a Championship centre-back anymore.

Even though we’ve seen veterans who are older than Pearce like Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka star in the second tier this past season, Pearce remained on the bench for the majority of it.

It may be wishful thinking from the player himself to want to return to Reading, but there’s no reason why he can’t be brought in as a back-up option.

Reading have very few players currently contracted for next season, so they will need depth all over the pitch – Pearce can definitely provide that if the club want him back.