33-year-old credits Johnnie Jackson as he signs AFC Wimbledon contract

After being surprisingly dismissed from his role at Charlton Athletic at the end of the season, Johnnie Jackson joined AFC Wimbledon as manager.

This week he made his first signing with centre-back Alex Pearce joining the club.

It was a strong first signing as the Dons were in need of replacements at the back following the retirement of Darius Charles and departure of Ben Heneghan from the club.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old has plenty of experience on his side having played consistently in the Championship.

This will be a new challenge for the defender as he faces League Two for the first time but he’s insisted he’s ready for the challenge and crediting the Dons boss for getting him through the door as he told London News Online: “As soon as I met the manager, I loved what he was saying and what he was about.

“That was the main pull for me – the ambition that he showed me in terms of getting this club back to where it needs and should be.

“The standards that he wants to set are right up my street as well. I set my own standards in what I do. We just align on a lot of things, so hopefully, we can all pull together and do the business for the club.”

The Verdict:

This is a brilliant first signing for Jackson at AFC Wimbledon and a big sign of intent about what the club are looking to achieve this season.

It comes as no surprise that he was a key part of getting Pearce through the door either as since taking the job he has shown his commitment to both the team and the job they’ve got to do.

The Dons finished last season in a poor state so it will require a big change for them to have a chance at putting it right this season but Jackson is setting those high standards at his club and is recruiting players who have bought into that aim.

With him at the helm, they could bring in some more big signings before the new season’s underway.