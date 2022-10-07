33% shots on target – Should Leeds United or Wolves revive interest for Blackburn Rovers man in January transfer window?

Ben Brereton-Diaz was Blackburn Rovers’ star player last season as the forwad contributed an impressive 22 goals in 37 appearances for his side.

As a result, it came as no surprise that there was plenty of interest in the 23-year-old this summer with West Ham, Leeds United and Wolves all named as clubs interested in signing the player.

Rovers rejected bids and did well to keep hold of their striker for the season ahead.

However, as it stands, Brereton-Diaz’s contract at Ewood Park expires a the end of the season and there could well be interest in the strike from the top flight again in January.

With that in mind, here we take a look at Brereton-Diaz’s numbers so far this season using Wyscout to see if his form has remained impressive.

Goals

Unsurprisingly it was Brereton-Diaz’s goal scoring form that caused him to catch the eye of many last season.

This season, it seems he remains confident in front of goal too as he has already scored five goals in 12 appearances whilst also providing an assist.

As the season goes on, you’d expect his numbers in front of goal to increase as his confidence continues to build.

Rovers aren’t scoring as much as they might hope so far this season and the 23-year-old has not scored more than one goal in a game this season but should their attacking threat as a team build then you’d expect Brereton-Diaz’s tally to increase alongside this.

What’s interesting though is that the player only has a 33% success rate for shots on target so far this season suggesting there is work to be done for him when he is on the ball.

Supporting the attack

As previously mentioned, Blackburn’s attacking unit as a whole could probably do with some work as they progress through the season.

However, Brereton-Diaz himself could work on what he contributes as an attacking player supporting his teammates.

He has an overall passing accuracy of 78% which is really positive and shows he is someone that’s comfortable on the ball and knows which balls to play to his team around the pitch.

However, his accuracy for passes to the final third is 44.4% and for passes to penalty area it’s 58.3%, whilst these numbers aren’t awful, they suggest that Brereton-Diaz needs to be the player in the box receiving the pass rather than playing it in which could limit him in sides that set up differently to Rovers.

For passes forward, Brereton-Diaz has an average of 67.9% showing his ability to get forward and play the ball in. However, it suggests there is work for him to do if he is to get that final ball in for his side.

Strength

Although it is the Championship that is known for being the tougher league, against some top defenders in the top flight Brereton-Diaz would need the ability to hold his own.

His average for all duels won is 31.6%, winning 50% of his aerial duels whilst his overall offensive duel won are 26.8%.

These numbers are fairly low which suggests that Brereton-Diaz is a player that could get bullied especially if a player decides he is the man to stick to.

Brereton-Diaz has a 50% rate for recoveries in the opposition half suggesting that even if he does lose the ball, half of the time he is able to get it back and prepare to mount an attack again.

Overall, whilst there are still aspects of his game to work on, you would see this signing as being a great one for any of the top sides interested this January.

Given he is only 23-years-old, you’d expect his talent and therefore all of these numbers to continue to rise.