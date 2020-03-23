33 goals, 12 assists: How is ex-West Brom man Roman Bednar getting on these days?

When West Bromwich Albion decided to bolster their attacking options by signing Roman Bednar, not many would have envisaged the drama that ensued during his spell at the Hawthorns.

After a relatively modest stint in Scotland with Hearts, the forward joined the Baggies on a temporary basis in 2007.

A stand-out performer for West Brom in the Championship, Bednar helped his side achieve promotion to the top-flight by scoring 13 goals in 29 league appearances.

Upon the Baggies’ return to the Premier League, the ex-Czech Republic international was signed for a reported fee of £2.3m.

Despite finding the back of the net on six occasions in the top-flight, Bednar’s time at West Brom was nearly brought to an end in May 2009 as he was embroiled in a drugs scandal which led to him being suspended by the club.

With the Baggies back in the Championship, the forward was given another chance to prove his worth by then manager Roberto Di Matteo.

Di Matteo’s gamble paid off as Bednar fired home 11 goals to help his side seal a second-place finish behind Newcastle United.

However, after failing to deliver the goods during the opening weeks of the 2010/11 season, the former Hearts man was loaned out to Leicester City before later joining Turkish side Ankaragucu.

Prior to his permanent switch to Blackpool in January 2012, Bednar netted a total of 33 goals for West Brom and provided 12 assists in 106 appearances.

So how is he getting on these days?

After joining the Tangerines, the forward initially made a positive start to life at Bloomfield Road as he set up goals for his team-mates during the club’s clashes with Coventry City and Cardiff City.

Although he would go on to feature on 11 occasions for Blackpool, Bednar struggled for fitness and was released following the culmination of the 2012/13 campaign.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 How many Championship games has Bilic won during his time in charge of West Brom? 17 18 21 19

Following stints with the likes of Sivasspor and Sparta Prague, he opted to make a permanent switch to 1. FK Pribram in 2015 having enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the Czech side.

Yet despite scoring 10 goals in 28 appearance for Pribram, Bednar was allowed to depart in 2016 and has since opted to call time on his career (as per Transfermarkt).