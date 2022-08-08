33-cap international misses out on potential Norwich City move

Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Amer Gojak reportedly missed out on the opportunity to seal a move to Norwich City due to work permit issues.

According to Croatian outlet Vecernji List, the Canaries were looking into the possibility of signing Gojak.

However, a potential deal fell through and he is now being linked with a move to HSK Zrinjski Mostar.

It is understood that Gojak could return to his homeland of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Gojak has represented his country on 33 occasions at senior level and made a brief cameo appearance during Dinamo’s recent Champions League qualifying clash with FC Shkupi.

In the previous campaign, the attacking midfielder featured on 39 occasions in all competitions.

The 25-year-old only managed to provide three direct goal contributions in these aforementioned competitions as he was utilised regularly as a substitute by Dinamo.

Norwich have managed to bolster their midfield this summer by securing the services of some fresh faces.

Isaac Hayden and Aaron Ramsey have joined the Canaries on loan deals from Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez meanwhile have sealed permanent moves to Carrow Road from Sao Paulo and Universidad Catolica.

Dean Smith’s side will be hoping to secure their first victory of the 2022/23 campaign when they take on Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

The Verdict

If Norwich were indeed interested in a move for Gojak, they would have been frustrated by the fact that this deal was effectively scuppered due to issues over a work permit.

The Canaries have switched their attention to South America this summer when it comes to permanent transfers.

Smith will be hoping that both Sara and Nunez will be able to make a positive impact for Norwich in the Championship over the course of the coming months.

By defeating Birmingham on Tuesday, Norwich could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to secure all three points in their showdown with Hull City at the MKM Stadium this weekend.