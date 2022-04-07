33% aerial duel success rate: The man who underwhelmed for Coventry City in their Nottingham Forest defeat

Coventry City’s play-off hopes suffered a significant blow last night as they were defeated 2-0 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The result leaves the Sky Blues 12th in the Sky Bet Championship, eight points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United.

One man who had a particularly disappointing night for the Sky Blues was defender Jake Bidwell, whose display earned himself a very poor WhoScored rating of 5.14 for the match.

Bidwell joined the Sky Blues on a free transfer in the January transfer window

Here, we’ve taken a look at Bidwell’s individual performance in the match, assessing his stats, according to WyScout, in order to determine what went wrong for the Sky Blues defender.

Playing on the left hand side of a back three, defending should have been Bidwell’s priority in the match, but, he was not as dominant as you want your centre backs to be.

Bidwell won just 33% of his 3 aerial duels according to WyScout, and made no tackles or ground duels during the match, according to SofaScore.

Meanwhile, he wasn’t winning the ball back through pressing in the oppositions half either, making six recoveries in total, but with zero of them coming in the opposition’s half of the pitch.

We know that passing, too, is an important part of playing centre-back in todays game, but Bidwell’s forward passing in the match was lacking.

The centre-back completed just 57% of his attempted forward passes, which is much lower than his general passing accuracy during the match (76%).

Stats aside, perhaps Bidwell’s worst contribution at the back for Coventry came when he was involved in the first Nottingham Forest goal.

It could be argued that Bidwell was at fault for the goal, with the 29-year-old getting in a tangle with the football after it was whipped into the Sky Blues’ box.

Bidwell fell in doing so, gifting the ball to Brennan Johnson who gladly slotted into the net.

All things considered, it wasn’t Bidwell’s finest performance in a Blues shirt, and comes as a setback for the 29-year-old after some solid performances in recent weeks.

No doubt he will bounce back stronger when Coventry City face Fulham on Sunday.