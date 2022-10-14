£33.98m: How does Birmingham City’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Birmingham City will be looking to back up their recent triumph over Bristol City by securing a positive result in their showdown with Hull City tomorrow.

The Blues will be brimming with confidence heading into this particular fixture after scoring three goals in front of their supporters last weekend.

Having demonstrated some signs of promise in the Championship under the guidance of head coach John Eustace, it will be interesting to see whether Birmingham are able to push on at this level in the coming months.

Whereas some of the sides in this division opted to splash the cash in the previous transfer window, the Blues only purchased one player (Tahith Chong).

Here, using data gathered from Transfermarkt, we have decided to take a look at how Birmingham’s squad market value compares to other Championship teams…

According to Transfermarkt, Birmingham currently possess a squad market value of £33.98m.

The Blues’ loan contingent contributes a considerable amount in terms of value to this particular total.

Hannibal Mejbri is currently valued at £5.40m while Krystian Bielik (£3.6m) and Dion Sanderson (£2.25m) also feature in the top five at St Andrew’s.

In terms of players who are permanently on the books at Birmingham, Juninho Bacuna (£4.05m) leads the way ahead of Scott Hogan (£1.80m).

Compared to the rest of the Championship, the Blues are 15th in the standings when it comes to their squad market value.

Millwall are one place below Birmingham (£32.54m) while Preston (£36.05m) sit directly above Eustace’s side in the table.

Watford are top of the standings as they possess a market value of £101.03m.

The Hornets have been relatively underwhelming in the Championship this season following their relegation from the top-flight and are only one point ahead of Birmingham in the actual table.

Rotherham United currently have the lowest squad value (£14.31m) at this level.

Promoted to the second-tier earlier this year, the Millers have only suffered three defeats in this division to date and will be determined to reach new heights under the guidance of their new manager Matt Taylor in the coming months.