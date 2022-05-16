32-year-old’s stance emerges ahead of potential Cardiff City transfer move

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is actively weighing up a potential move to Championship side Cardiff City ahead of the summer, according to a report from Wales Online.

The 32-year-old is confirmed to be leaving the Bernabeu when the season ends with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, leaving him free to negotiate with other sides as he looks to kickstart his career.

Making just seven appearances in all competitions this season, the Welshman has failed to enjoy a productive season in Spain in his potential bid to put himself in the shop window, though he has continued to shine at an international level.

Scoring a crucial brace against Austria in his nation’s World Cup semi-final qualifying stage to take them within one game of the big tournament in Qatar later this year, he is still adored back home and could potentially return to the UK in time for next season.

Recording 11 goals in 20 league appearances for Tottenham Hotspur during the 2020/21 campaign, his former side could potentially be interested in luring him to the English capital.

However, Cardiff is another potential destination and chairman Mehmet Dalman has even admitted he would be willing to have a conversation with the Champions League winner if he’s open to a move to the Welsh capital.

And according to this latest report from Wales Online, Bale is thought to be weighing up the option of returning to his home nation.

The Verdict:

This would be a real coup for the Bluebirds and undoubtedly one of the signings of the summer if they were able to pull it off, but the 32-year-old would have to take a considerable wage cut if he was to make the move.

Although many second-tier teams were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic – it looks as though Cardiff were particularly harmed and although they have the funds generated from Kieffer Moore’s sale – that money may have already been spent to stabilise the club and ensure it can function for the long term.

The number of players that are out of contract and could be released in the coming weeks may give Steve Morison plenty of room to manoeuvre in terms of wages – but the club may want to cut its wage bill and those that come in may need to accept more modest salaries.

To escape from the Premier League spotlight though after incidents with the Spanish press during his time at Madrid, he may be tempted by a move to the Bluebirds.

In fairness, he could be the subject of more attention if he makes this eye-catching move but at a lower level and in his home country, it would be hard to see Bale not thriving and that could allow him to get his mojo back.