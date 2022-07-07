32-year-old set for Swansea City medical as transfer move looms

With Joe Allen’s Stoke City contract expiring at the end of June, there was plenty of discussion over the future of the 32-year-old.

Back in May, Wales Online reported that Swansea City were interested in signing their former player ahead of the new season although funds would have to be freed up to make it happen.

The midfielder rejected a new deal with the Potters meaning he is now available to sign and although it has looked uncertain for a while, the likely departure of Flynn Downes from the Welsh club would put them in a position to sign the player they want.

Wales Online have now reported that Allen is set to have a medical at Swansea on Friday.

The player will also be aiming to complete the paperwork and formalities to put the deal in place.

According to the report, Downes move to West Ham is likely to be completed in the next 24 hours which would then put the Swans in a position to get the arrival of Joe Allen through.

Providing everything goes to plan, the midfielder could be available for Swansea’s pre-season game against Plymouth on Tuesday night.

The Verdict:

This is brilliant news for Swansea fans who will be looking forward to the likely return of Allen to their club.

Although he is now 32-years-old, the player has plenty of experience and will be able to add greatly to Russell Martin’s side both on and off the pitch.

Considering the player turned down a new contract with Stoke, it seems clear that he has the desire to return home to Wales and play for Swansea so he too will be pleased that the deal looks like it can happen.

Obviously the midfielder has to complete his medical and get an agreement done first but it finally seems to be a transfer that is actually moving forward.