32-year-old on the verge of Derby County transfer reunion from Coventry City

Martyn Waghorn is close to securing a return to Derby County from Coventry City, the Daily Mail have claimed.

Per the report, both clubs are in talks for a deal to take the 32-year-old back to Pride Park, just over a year after he departed the Rams for the Sky Blues when his contract expired.

Waghorn endured a tough time under Mark Robins last season, scoring just one goal in 27 Championship appearances for Coventry.

Just 12 of those outings for the West Midlands club were from the start of a match, with Waghorn seemingly down the pecking order still behind both Viktor Gyokeres and Matty Godden.

He could be handed a lifeline though by County, who are on the hunt for fresh attacking recruits this summer.

Waghorn had one of the best spells of his career with Derby, scoring 12 times in 43 second tier games during the 2019-20 season.

The South Shields-born forward was an expensive recruit in 2018 from Ipswich Town, reportedly costing £5 million with it potentially rising to £7.5 million, with Derby making a major loss on him due to him running down his contract.

The Verdict

A Derby County comeback story for Waghorn would be very much welcome for the player himself, as his chances of playing second tier football this season appear to be limited.

Coventry don’t exactly have a plethora of options at the top end of the pitch, but there’s questions to be asked as to whether Waghorn is good enough to play a part at that level anymore.

A drop into League One shouldn’t be an issue though, although it would be the third striker signs over the age of 30, having already brought in David McGoldrick and James Collins.

What Waghorn does offer though is also an option off the right flank, with his ability to cut inside and fire shots from all over the place a potentially valuable asset.