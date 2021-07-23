32-year-old likely to come in at West Brom to replace player wanted by West Ham

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is likely to take a chance on current second-choice goalkeeper David Button if Sam Johnstone moves to the top flight this summer, according to the Express and Star.

28-year-old Johnstone has been heavily linked with a move away from The Hawthorns this summer following their relegation from the Premier League and with just one year left on his contract and a desire to make money on the goalkeeper, Ismael is resigned to losing the England international before the transfer window closes next month.

After performing well for the Baggies last season despite not being able to save them from the drop, the former Manchester United youngster was included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for this year’s European Championships in the absence of Burnley’s, Nick Pope who missed the tournament through injury.

Johnstone’s impressive international debut in a friendly against Romania last month has only gone on to increase speculation surrounding him and with his current contract situation, multiple top-flight clubs are thought to be interested in a move.

West Ham United currently seem to be the leaders for his signature as things stand, although Manchester United and Arsenal were also said to be monitoring the 28-year-old.

His potential departure leave 32-year-old David Button and teenager Josh Griffiths as the Baggies’ first-choice options in the goalkeeping department, although the latter has been linked away with another loan move in recent months after winning promotion with Cheltenham Town last term.

The former already has a wealth of experience in the Championship though at Brentford and Fulham and as per the Express and Star, is set to start for manager Ismael if or when Johnstone moves on.

West Brom have recently been linked with former keeper Andy Lonergan, who was released by the West Midlands side this summer but could return to give Button competition, potentially giving their West Ham target the green light to move on.

The Verdict:

Although Sam Johnstone’s potential departure would be a major blow to the Championship side, they would be wise to cash in on the 28-year-old now he’s in the final year of his contract – and can do so because they have a ready-made replacement already at the club.

Button may only be a short-term option if they return to the top tier – but him and Lonergan would be sufficient options for Valerien Ismael to utilise for now and if the latter re-signs for the club – it could enable 19-year-old Josh Griffiths on loan.

Although training with such experienced keepers would be a good experience for the teenager, he performed well at Cheltenham Town and a temporary move up a tier to League One would be the best move for his career to gain as many senior minutes as possible.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Griffiths become West Brom’s first-choice keeper at The Hawthorns in the future, as long as they make the right decisions now. A loan move this summer would be the right one.