32-y/o starts: The predicted Wigan Athletic XI to face Cambridge on Tuesday evening

Wigan Athletic will be looking to pick up from where they left off against Solihull Moors in the FA Cup as they prepare to face Cambridge United in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday night at the Abbey Stadium.

The Latics have only suffered one defeat in their last five games across all competitions and have started the season as well as many will have expected given their investment in the playing squad over the summer.

At the time of writing the DW Stadium outfit currently occupy third place in the league standings and could potentially go top of the table if they win and other results go their way.

They take on a Cambridge side who lost out 3-1 to Rotherham United on Saturday and currently sit in 14th place heading into the next round of fixtures.

Here, we take you through our predicted Wigan Athletic starting eleven to face the U’s tomorrow night.

Ben Amos should regain his place in goal in place of Jamie Jones, with the latter having been between the sticks for the Solihull Moors replay in the cup.

Tom Pearce should start at left back, whilst captain Tendayi Darikwa will line up on the right, with Jack Whatmough and Jason Kerr making up the central defensive partnership.

Max Power and Tom Bayliss should operate as a double pivot in front of the defence, with both players taking it in turns to make forays forward in order to support the attacking quartet.

James McClean should come into the starting eleven on the left hand side, with Callum Lang operating as a support striker to Charlie Wyke, whilst Gwion Edwards should switch to the right to make room for McClean.

Wigan will be hopeful of picking up maximum points tomorrow night, however Cambridge have already shown that they are no pushovers on home turf this season.