32 shot assists: Will Charlton miss midfielder that is attracting attention from Leeds and West Brom?

There is some significant uncertainty surrounding Charlton Athletic at the moment, with the club involved in a relegation battle in the Championship and civil war in the boardroom, and future of Josh Cullen is no different.

The 23-year-old midfielder is moving toward the end of his second season-long loan at the Valley, with the prospect of a return to his parent club West Ham United drawing ever closer.

Whether Cullen has a long-term future at the London Stadium remains unknown but reports have suggested that he is unlikely to be short of options in the summer, with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion among the sides interested.

That interest and the financial dispute at Charlton makes a permanent move to the South London club look unlikely.

But just how good has Cullen been for the Addicks this season and how much will they miss him? We put a spotlight on his performances in the 2019/20 campaign to examine just that.

Cullen was one of a number of players to have spent some time on the sidelines at Charlton this season but when he has been fit, he has been one of the first names on Lee Bowyer’s teamsheet.

The 23-year-old has featured 25 times in the Championship this season, playing for 2,411 minutes in total, and has been utilised in heart of the Addicks midfield.

His influence on the game is hugely impressive for a player of his age and experience. In possession, he is integral to the way Charlton play, helping to control the pace of the game and keep them ticking over–as evidenced by his average of 38.71 passes per game (among the highest in the squad) at a success rate of 86.2%.

Cullen’s dynamism has been useful for Charlton in the final third as well. While he might not be as creative as the likes of Conor Gallagher or Jonny Williams, he has contributed to his side’s attacking play–scoring once and providing one assist and 32 shot assists.

Think you know Charlton? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Charlton central midfielder? Harry Arter Matt Holland Danny Murphy Graham Stuart

Out of possession, he has displayed a work ethic that many Premier League loanees do not, which is likely what has made him one of Bowyer’s favourites.

However, it would be unfair to him to say that is all he offers defensively as Cullen reads the game brilliantly as well and is excellent at breaking up opposition play–as his average of 3.92 interceptions and 7.73 recoveries per game show.

You feel if the Addicks are to survive in the Championship this season, the central midfielder will have a key role to play.

Cullen’s future remains uncertain but his exit would be a real blow. Signing him permanently in the summer may not be plausible for Charlton but if it is, they need to do everything to ensure he comes back to the Valley.