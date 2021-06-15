32 goals, 44.1% aerial duels won: In-demand Sunderland man’s key figure amid Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Millwall interest

Charlie Wyke is a wanted man this summer.

The Sunderland striker enjoyed a wonderful season in League One and played a huge role in helping the club to the play-off semi-finals before falling short against Lincoln City.

However with his contract due to expire in the coming weeks it seems that the player may have made his last appearance for the Wearsiders.

Reports have suggested that Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Millwall are all interested in a move for the player, while the Northern Echo have claimed that Celtic are now leading the hunt for the striker.

With that in mind we’ve taken a look at the key figures from the 28-year-old’s season to discuss what he has to offer.

There’s no doubting that Charlie Wyke was a huge player for Sunderland last season.

For one player to make 53 appearances for a club in one campaign shows that he wasn’t just highly-rated by the management, but also that has the physical capability to perform on a consistent basis without breaking down with injury problems along the way.

As well as making so many appearances it’s clearly Wyke’s goal tally that has captured the eye of so many.

Wyscout say that the 28-year-old struck 32 times over the course of the 2020-21 season – an impressive tally at any level of the game.

He also contributed five assists which certainly suggests that he’s more than just a ruthless finisher in his own right.

Wyke is a typical old-fashioned number nine who poses most of his problems when operating in the opposition penalty area.

His relationship with Aiden McGeady played a massive role in his impressive goal tally with the 35-year-old’s play on the left flank playing perfectly into Wyke’s hands due to the sheer accuracy of the crosses that came into the box.

The striker hit 55.6% of his efforts on target which is a solid tally for a number nine, however his success in aerial challenges showed just why he was such a dominant figure in the air.

Wyke won 44.1% of his aerial duels which explains a lot given just how many of his goals last term came through headed finished after balls were floated into the box.

Strikers often over-complicate their role by dropping deep into a midfield position or drifting out wide in order to create space for onrushing midfield players, but Charlie Wyke takes a much more traditional approach to his duties.

Often found in the penalty area, Wyke averages 4.23 touches in the opposition penalty area per game, showing just how crucial that element of his game is.

It remains to be seen where the 28-year-old will be playing his future next season but as long as the club plays to his strengths then it’s hard to see the Sunderland man being anything but a success.