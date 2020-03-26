32 appearances for Leeds United: Sanchez Watt – How is getting on these days?

Leeds United have had their fair share of players that haven’t made the impact they would have originally hoped for at Elland Road.

The days of the club struggling for any sort of momentum in the Championship seem to have diminished in recent years under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa though.

The Whites are currently sat top of the second tier standings, with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign, as they edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The Elland Road faithful will be keen to forget some names, that simply haven’t made the grade in their time with the club.

One player that certainly fitted that description was Sanchez Watt. The winger arrived at Leeds in the 2009/10 season, whilst they were playing their football in League One.

He made 32 appearances in total for the Whites across two loan spells with the Yorkshire-based side. Six appearances in his first season with Leeds were repaid with just one assist, which came in his only start in that season, in a 4-1 win over MK Dons, as Simon Grayson’s side marched on to promotion into the Championship.

Watt seemingly made a good enough impression in his short spell with the club though, as they signed him on a season-long loan deal shortly after the conclusion of the 2009/10 league campaign.

The former Arsenal man made 26 appearances in the 2010/11 season for Leeds, and was on hand to assist three goals in total for the Whites. His only goal that season came in a convincing 4-0 win over Scunthorpe United.

He then left the club when his loan deal at Elland Road expired, and later joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan in the following season.

That was shortly followed by brief loan spells at Crawley Town and Colchester United, where Watt failed to make a notable impact. But Colchester United were clearly impressed with what they saw in a small amount of time, as he signed permanently for the U’s, and went on to make 55 appearances for them in his time with the club.

Watt’s career then took an unexpected turn, as he signed for Indian side, Kerala Blasters on a free transfer. He scored on his debut for the club, but then rejoined Crawley Town on a short-term deal in November 2016.

That deal wasn’t extended though, and he signed for Billericay Town, where he struggled for consistent minutes, as he was loaned out to Hemel Hempstead Town before running down his deal with Billericay Town.

Watt is currently playing his football with National League South team Wealdstone Town, who are currently flying high at the top of the table, as they look to win promotion into the Vanarama National League. However, due to recent events, this might not be possible, as the season could be voided.

So, Watt has certainly become somewhat of a journeyman, and he’ll be hoping he can recapture his best form going forward, as he’s still got his best years ahead of him, as he’s still only 29-years-old.

Have these players played for both Leeds and Huddersfield Town? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Lewis Baker has played for both clubs. True False