£32.54m: How does Millwall’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

It has been something of a mixed start to the 2022/23 Championship season for Millwall.

The latter stages of the previous campaign saw Gary Rowett’s side show the potential to break into the play-off places in the second-tier.

Despite the departure of the influential Jed Wallace at the end of his contract in the summer, a strong transfer window in terms of incomings, also meant the Lions may have gone into this season with a fair amount of optimism.

However, that has yet to materialise for Millwall in terms of the actualy standings, with Rowett’s side currently sitting 15th in the table, with 17 points from their 13 league games so far.

But is that an accurate reflection on where the club should be, when comparing the worth of their squad, with those they are competing with in the Championship this season?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve taken a look at how the value of Millwall’s squad matches up with the rest of the division, according to Transfermarkt.

As per these numbers from Transfermarkt, Millwall’s current squad is worth £32.54million, with captain Jake Cooper, midfielder George Saville and on-loan Barnsley man Callum Styles all judged to be worth over £3million.

That overall value of £32.54million for the squad, means that according to these numbers, the Lions have the 16th most expensive side in the Championship, and so in that sense, and on course for where they should be in that respect, when looking at the current table.

Of the eight teams that are judged to have a less expensive squad that Millwall, five of them: Bristol City(£32.45m), Reading(£29.93m), Luton(£25.74m), Wigan(£16.83m) and Rotherham(14.31m) are above them in the current table.

As a result, while they are meeting expectations in this respect, they are not overperforming as much as some of the other sides in the division.

Meanwhile, of those Millwall are currently sat above in the Championship, Middlesbrough(£60.98m), West Brom(£63.09m), Hull(£49.14m), Birmingham(£33.98m) and Stoke(£45.54m) are judged to have more expensive squads, meaning they are out performing certain others.

With that in mind, it seems as that while Millwall are not exactly underperforming at this stage of the season, there are certainly examples set by other teams, that suggest that there may well ought to be more to come from Rowett’s side, over the next few months.