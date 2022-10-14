£32.45m: How does Bristol City’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

After a disappointing season that resulted in a 17th place finish last season, Nigel Pearson was hoping that he could guide his Bristol City side further up the table this season.

However, the current climate at Ashton Gate may have been summed up by their summer transfer business which saw them sign just four players, all of which arrived on free transfers.

The Robins lost a number of players as well and therefore it’s not particularly surprising that City have had a somewhat inconsistent start to the new season.

However, a 2-1 victory against Preston North End mid-week put an end to a five game winless run for Pearson’s side and they will now be prepared to face Millwall this weekend in better spirits.

As it stands the Robins now sit a respectable 11th in the table so here we take a look at how Bristol City’s squad market value compares to the rest of the Championship using Transfermarkt.

Out of the 24 teams in the Championship, Bristol City’s squad market value ranks at 17th at £32.45million.

The only teams ranking below the Robins are Reading, Huddersfield Town, Coventry City, Luton Town, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United.

From this it’s not hard to see that City are one of the sides with the least value in the league making their summer transfer business unsurprising.

However, it does pay credit to Nigel Pearson and the Robins’ current league position.

When you consider that they beat Preston in the week who have a bigger value as well as getting wins against Blackburn and Cardiff this season, it shows market value isn’t the only factor that counts especially not across a season in the Championship.

What is also notable is that Bristol City currently sit above Watford in the league yet the Hornets have the highest market value this season at £101.03million.

In this league you are going to expect to see many of the big spenders up towards the top end of the table especially when you recognise the gulf in the value between squads at the top of this list compared to the other end.

However, when you consider Bristol City are sitting in a nice place in the table currently having built on last year as it stands, it pays credit to both the manager and the players at the club who are clearly working hard and getting the results they need.

With a game against Millwall this weekend who sit directly above them in the value table but very narrowly at £32.54million, it will be interesting to see how they get on against a side so similar in terms of value.

There is a long season ahead but this should be encouragement that the value of a squad is not equivalent to success and should City get a result this weekend they could have the chance to build some momentum and set themselves apart from the bottom of the table.