When Bristol City announced the signing of Bournemouth man Lee Tomlin in 2016, expectations were very high at Ashton Gate.

Tomlin initially made the move to BS3 on loan in January 2016, but just a few months later in the summer transfer window, the Robins announced a permanent move for the attacking midfielder for a reported fee of over £3million.

Things hadn't quite worked out for the player in the Premier League at Bournemouth, but the signing of Tomlin still proved a very exciting move for Robins supporters, and they were understandably expecting big things from the player.

However, it's fair to say that Tomlin flopped at Ashton Gate, and the destination of his move from the club just a season later irked Robins' supporters.

Lee Tomlin's time at Bristol City

Lee Tomlin made the move to newly promoted Premier League side Bournemouth from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2015, but struggled to get regular playing time at Dean Court, making just 10 appearances, with only six of them coming in the Premier League.

This meant that Cherries boss Eddie Howe was happy to loan the player to Bristol City in January 2016, and Tomlin did impress during his loan spell at Ashton Gate.

The attacking midfielder made 18 Championship appearances, scoring six times, and registering two assists for the Robins during the second-half of the 2015/15 season campaign, showing he was one of the best players in the league on his day.

Robins boss Lee Johnson had seen enough to fork out a fee of over £3million that summer, making him the club's second-highest record signing at the time.

After his signing, Johnson said: "I believe we've signed the most talented player at Championship level in terms of ability. He does things every day in training that make you smile - you think how on earth has he done that?"

This shows that there was some considerable excitement around Tomlin's signing, but he never quite lived up to those expectations.

Related Bristol City lost out in seven-figure Norwich City transfer: View Marley Watkins' move from Norwich came with high expectations but the Welshman failed to live up to those at Ashton Gate

He made a decent start to life as a permanent Robin, and started regularly, but from the turn of the year he found himself featuring from the bench more often, and sometimes even being left on the bench.

In total, he made 42 appearances for the club during the 2016/17 season, scoring seven times, and registering just six assists. This meant he had only bettered his tally from the previous season by one goal, despite playing 24 more games.

His career at Ashton Gate began to fizzle out, and it came to a bitter end when he decided to join one of the club's biggest rivals in the summer of 2017.

Tomlin moved to Cardiff City for a reported fee of £1.5million in July 2017, making himself very unpopular with Robins' supporters in the process.

Lee Tomlin's career since leaving Bristol City

Moving across the Welsh border to join Cardiff City made Tomlin an unpopular man in Bristol, with the two sides big rivals, competing the Severnside Derby.

However, Bristol City supporters can rest assured that, other than a brief resurgence at the Bluebirds during the 2019/20 season, Tomlin's career went down hill after leaving Ashton Gate.

Despite only joining Cardiff in the summer of 2017, Tomlin was loaned out to Nottingham Forest in 2018, and when the Bluebirds were promoted to the Premier League in 2018, the ex-Bristol City man was loaned to Peterborough United.

Despite being out of the first-team fold for so long, after Cardiff's relegation to the Championship, Tomlin became a key player for them, and was rewarded with a new deal.

However, this was short-lived, and he was soon out of the first-team picture during the 2020/21 season. He left the club by mutual consent in October 2021, and joined Walsall, where he played just five times, before being released at the end of the season.

He then moved to Doncaster Rovers in the summer of 2022, but again, this was short-lived, playing just ten games before retiring from professional football in October 2022.

Lee Tomlin's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Peterborough United 2010-14 & 2019 177 45 44 Middlesbrough 2014-15 64 14 12 Bristol City 2016-17 60 13 8 Cardiff City 2017-21 57 11 11 Rushden & Diamonds 2005-10 46 8 0 Doncaster Rovers 2022 10 1 2 Bournemouth 2015-16 10 1 0 Walsall 2022 5 0 0

On his day, Tomlin was an exceptional player at Championship level, but injury struggles, along with fitness concerns meant that he was never able to play to his full potential for a sustained period of time.

His time at Bristol City was a perfect example of this. He was brilliant whilst on loan, started well during his permanent spell, but then fizzled out, much to the frustration of everyone involved at the club.

Tomlin's time at Ashton Gate will ultimately be remembered as a flop, but only because he had so much potential and failed to live up to it.