31-year-old starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Fulham tomorrow

Coventry City will be looking to immediately recover after Wednesday night’s thumping 5-0 defeat to Luton Town.

The Sky Blues, who have made an excellent start to the campaign, remain in the play-off positions in fourth place.

Mark Robins opted to name an unchanged starting XI to the team that hosted Peterborough United last Friday, however, it was a polar opposite performance.

Conceding four in the first half, the visitors struggled to deal with the constant pressure put on by The Hatters, with Luton’s front two and Luke Berry particularly shining.

23 questions about some of Coventry City’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 1. Which national team does Cyrus Christie represent? Republic of Ireland Northern Ireland Wales Scotland

However, the Championship moves swiftly on, and The Sky Blues will be hoping that their return to home soil could help them back to winning ways.

Robins’ side will know that they will have to be at their very best to compete against Fulham, who are a side that have grown a reputation of creating several clear-cut chances per game.

Simon Moore could not have done anything about the five goals Luton put past Coventry during the week, and he has been a great addition since joining this summer, therefore, he should be starting against The Cottagers.

Jake Clarke-Salter had a tough time against The Hatters, with Harry Cornick’s electric pace and Elijah Adebayo’s physicality causing problems, and subsequently, he might be given time to rest in what has been a hectic few weeks.

In his place, Michael Rose could step in. There is no denying that Clarke-Salter is the club’s first-choice left-sided centre-back, but now is a time for freshening things up.

Fankaty Dabo should return to the starting line up against Fulham. The right-back has missed Coventry’s last three matches because of suspension, but he has been a consistent performer over the years.

Ian Maatsen should retain his place at left wing-back. The young defender showed some attacking intent and was one of the better Coventry performers on the night.

Liam Kelly might come into the line up to give Coventry some stability. Gustavo Hamer reached five yellow cards during Wednesday night’s match and it should be Kelly who comes in.

Jamie Allen should be in the starting XI again, with Callum O’Hare expected to continue in an attacking midfield role.

Viktor Gyokeres has been impressive early on in this campaign and deserves to retain a starting place, but in order to freshen things up, Matt Godden could be brought in.