‘I believe I made a good decision’ – Player opens up on temporary Nottingham Forest exit

Liam Bridcutt has insisted that it was a “good decision” to leave Nottingham Forest and join Lincoln City on loan in January.

Bridcutt became out of favour at the City Ground under Aitor Karanka last term, making four appearances across all competitions in 2018/19.

In pre-season, Bridcutt failed to make an impact under Sabri Lamouchi, and was subsequently sent out on loan to League One side Bolton Wanderers.

After impressing for Bolton in the first-half of the season, Bridcutt joined Lincoln City on loan for the remainder of the season in January, helping the Imps steer away from trouble and push for the top-half.

Bridcutt made only five appearances for the Imps before the League One campaign was curtailed, but manager Michael Appleton has hailed the impact the midfielder made during his time at Sincil Bank.

Bridcutt will now look to return to Forest and make an impression under Lamouchi ahead of next season, but speaking to World Football Index, the 31-year-old has reflected on his time away on loan this term.

He said: “The manager and the players made me feel really welcome and I believe I made a good decision to come and play my football here.

“The manager, Michael Appleton, was the reason why I chose Lincoln City. I had previously spoken to players that have played under him and they could not say a bad word about him in terms of the way that he works.

“He has great attention to detail and he is up there with some of the best young managers in the country and that was one of the big reasons that persuaded me to sign for Lincoln City.”

Forest sit fifth in the Championship table, ahead of their home clash with Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

Bridcutt has impressed out on loan this season, and he will be hopeful of making an impression at Forest this summer.

After thriving in League One, Bridcutt will be still be confident that he can make an impact in the Championship, whether that is with Forest or without Forest.

He’s still 31 and will feel that he has a lot to offer in the latter stages of his career.