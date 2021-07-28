31-year-old facing uncertain Fulham future as club plot move to prize him away from Craven Cottage

French side Dijon are interested in making a potential move to sign Fulham defender Maxime Le Marchand this summer, according to French outlet Le Bien Public, via Get French Football News.

Le Marchand is a player that has been facing an uncertain future at Craven Cottage this summer with the 31-year-old having been deemed surplus to requirements last season by Scott Parker.

The defender as a result was allowed to make a loan move to Belgian side Royal Antwerp where he managed to 13 league appearances and scored three goals in the process.

Earlier on in the summer, Le Marchand had suggested that there is a chance that he could still remain with Fulham in the Championship next season despite having been loaned out last term.

However, it would be a surprise if the 31-year-old was able to force his way back into the first-team fold at Craven Cottage next season, even if Parker has left over the summer and been replaced by Marco Silva.

French outlet Le Bien Public, via Get French Football News, report that Dijon are interested in bringing in the 31-year-old this summer and that they have even already made an attempt to sort out a deal for his services.

The verdict

Getting Le Marchand off their wage bill should be seen as somewhat of a no-brainer for Fulham at this stage with the 31-year-old having never really managed to fully convince during his time at Craven Cottage.

The defender was able to play a part for them in their promotion from the Championship in 2019/20, but even then he only made 14 league appearances.

Silva might consider Le Marchand to be more of an option for his side than Parker did, but even so there are better players available in his position that the Portuguese can call upon first next season.

Therefore, it would make a lot of sense for Fulham to recoup some money for him if possible and to also free up some wages that could be left to make other signings.

Dijon might be an ideal move for the defender as it would enable him to return to his homeland and try and get his career back on track in a new permanent home. It could be a case of this deal being ideal for all concerned really and it is one that Fulham should not be standing in the way of.