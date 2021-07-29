31-year-old close to Nottingham Forest exit

Nottingham Forest midfielder Fouad Bachirou is closing in on a move to Omonia Nicosia, according to Sport FM.

Bachirou joined Forest on a two-year deal from Malmo FF last summer, but he has since failed to set the world alight on Trentside.

The midfielder has made only three appearances since joining the Reds having spent the majority of last season out with injury, playing only 32 minutes of football in the Championship.

Bachirou is understood to be one of four players who have been told to find new clubs this summer, as Chris Hughton looks to reshape his squad ahead of the new season.

According to Sport FM, Bachirou is now close to leaving Forest and completing a move to Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

It isn’t said whether a move would be a loan or permanent one, but with only a year left on his contract at the City Ground, a permanent switch is most likely.

The Verdict

Forest’s transfer activity in regards to incomings has been slow this summer, and you feel that it will take a few outgoings to really get things going.

Bachirou simply isn’t going to play next season, and it’s all about getting the likes of him, Harry Arter and Gaetan Bong off the books and off the wage bill in order to potentially raise funds for new additions.

It hasn’t worked out for him since moving to England, and a move away and a fresh start could be what is best for both parties here.