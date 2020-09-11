31-year-old sends farewell message to Middlesbrough fans as departure is confirmed

Tomas Mejias has bid farewell to Middlesbrough fans after his loan move to Dinamo Bucuresti was confirmed this afternoon.

Mejias, who only has one year left on his contract at the Riverside, has joined Dinamo Bucuresti on a season-long loan deal, with his time at the club coming to an end.

The 31-year-old joined Boro on a free transfer from Omonia Nicosia last summer, returning to the Riverside for what was his third spell with the club.

Quiz: 6 of these Middlesbrough facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Middlesbrough were founded in 1886. True or false? True False

The Spaniard joined Boro on loan in the second half of the 2013/14 season, and spent a further four years at the club after penning a permanent move from Real Madrid.

Mejias has made only two appearances for Boro since returning to the club for a third time, both coming against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup last term.

Mejias clearly has a lot of respect and love for the Teesside club, though, and the goalkeeper has now sent an emotional message to fans, saying he will support them for the rest of his career.

so many memories, moments and achievements through this years wearing proudly Middlesbrough shirt. all I have for you is gratitude and respect. time to say goodbye. time to support you anywhere Im gonna be. but always Up The Boro 🔴⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Abbblw2xkD — Tomas Mejías Osorio (@Tomas_Mejias) September 11, 2020

The Verdict

This is a move that makes perfect sense for both parties.

Mejias is now 31 years of age and needs to be out playing regularly at this stage of his career, but he’s just out of favour at the Riverside under Neil Warnock.

Boro brought in Marcus Bettinelli this week as well, so he’s likely to be their number one next season which would just limit Mejias’ game time even more.