31-y/o starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Sheffield Wednesday tonight

Sunderland will be looking to build on their recent strong form in Sky Bet League One this evening as they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last five league outings heading into tonight’s game against one of the division’s other promotion contenders and will be hoping that they can pick up a victory that would be a big statement to the rest of the league.

A win for Lee Johnson’s side on home turf could see them top the standings heading into the new year as the North East outfit continue to show that they are in for the long haul with regards to being in the battle for the automatic spots.

They take on a Wednesday side who themselves have remained unbeaten in their last five League One matches, thus making for what should be an intriguing contest between the two teams tonight.

Quiz: Did Sunderland do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Won the EFL Trophy? Yes No

Here, we take you through our predicted Sunderland starting eleven for their crunch clash against the Owls.

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann will once again be between the sticks for the Black Cats, with the Bayern Munich loanee no doubt looking to keep yet another clean sheet.

Callum Doyle, Tom Flanagan and Bailey Wright will line up in a back three, with the trio having developed an excellent understanding as a collective.

In midfield, the hard working duo of Lynden Gooch and Leon Dajaku will be tasked with posing a threat from the flanks, whilst Corry Evans and Dan Neil will be looking to stifle the influence of Wednesday’s Barry Bannan in the centre of the park.

Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton will both act as the number 10s as they seek to find space between the lines whilst also providing constant support and service for Ross Stewart in the final third.