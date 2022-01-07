31-y/o starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Gillingham on Saturday

Ipswich Town will be looking to build upon their first victory under Kieran McKenna this weekend as they travel to Priestfield to take on Gillingham in Sky Bet League One.

The Tractor Boys head into the game off the back of a patchy run of form, having won just once in their last six games across all competitions.

However with McKenna having now been installed at the helm of the Portman Road club in place of Paul Cook, there is now a renewed sense of optimism amongst the supporters that something could still be achieved this season in East Anglia.

They face a Gillingham side who have failed to taste victory in each of their last six games, underlining the bleak position that the Kent club finds itself in at present as they battle against the threat of relegation.

Here, we take you through our predicted Ipswich Town starting eleven for their trip to Gillingham tomorrow.

Vaclav Hladky should continue in goal for the Tractor Boys, with the former Salford City man having performed well during McKenna’s first game in charge.

The former Manchester United coach should also keep faith with the same back three which tasted success against Wycombe, with Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson and Janoi Donacien looking to keep another clean sheet.

In midfield, Matt Penney and Wes Burns will once again act as the attacking wing backs, providing width and outlets in the wide areas when Town are in possession, whilst the Sam Morsy and Lee Evans will continue alongside each other in central midfield.

Up top McKenna should again pluck for a front three made up of James Norwood, Sone Aluko and Macauley Bonne, with the former of the three seeking to score another goal after netting the winner last time out in the league 10 days ago.