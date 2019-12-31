31-y/o returns: The Huddersfield XI Danny Cowley could name to face Stoke City

Huddersfield face a tricky test as they take on Stoke City on New Years Day.

The Terriers go into the clash full of confidence after winning three of the last five games, including the home clash with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Those results have moved Danny Cowley’s side seven points clear of the relegation zone as they move into 2020.

The Potters have had a tough season so far and sit in 20th place in the Championship, but a victory over Huddersfield could see them drag the Yorkshire side back into the relegation battle.

But who will Cowley select to take on Stoke City? Let’s take a look.

After such a positive run of form it’s unlikely that Danny Cowley will look to many too many changes.

That means that Kamil Grabara should start in goal, while Danny Simpson, Christopher Schindler, Jon Gorenc Stanković and Jaden Brown in defence.

Jonathan Hogg looks set to return to the side and so he could join Trevor Chalobah and Juninho Bacuna in midfield.

Karlan Grant and Elias Kachunga should retain their places alongside Steve Mounie in attack.