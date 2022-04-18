31-cap international midfielder emerges on Fulham’s transfer radar

Mexico international midfielder Erick Gutierrez is on the transfer radar of Fulham ahead of the summer window, according to MailPlus.

Gutierrez, who plies his trade for Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, is a target for the Cottagers as they look set to seal a return to the Premier League following a one-year absence – a win on Tuesday night over Preston North End will be enough to secure their place in the top flight in 2022-23.

The engine room is an area that could need addressing, with Jean Michael Seri’s contract set to expire this summer and the future of Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, currently on loan at Napoli in Italy, unclear.

26-year-old Gutierrez, who has amassed 31 caps for Mexico, signed for PSV in 2018 from Pachuca in his native country and has played 34 times in all competitions this season.

Contracted until the summer of 2023, Gutierrez would cost Fulham a transfer fee and he is one of a plethora of players on their shopping list, with the likes of Dwight McNeil and Folarin Balogun also interesting Marco Silva and his recruitment team.

The Verdict

Fulham will definitely need to strengthen their holding midfield department in the summer, especially when the futures of Seri and Anguissa are uncertain.

And there will be hopes that Gutierrez can be brought in for a relatively inexpensive transfer fee considering his contract only has one more season left to run at PSV.

Fulham’s targets clearly indicate that they’re expecting to sew up promotion as soon as possible and it appears that the Khan Family are going to splash the cash in order to try and stay in the Premier League this time around instead of suffering immediate relegation.

Getting Gutierrez in would be a good start but judging from some of the Cottagers’ recent performances, there’s a lot more work to do to get their squad up to scratch for the Premier League.