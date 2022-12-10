“£30m would be a good return” – Key decision facing Watford amid Aston Villa, Everton & Crystal Palace transfer interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace are interested in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

That is according to Ignazio Genuardi via SportWitness, who claims that the trio of Premier League sides are looking into a potential deal for the 24-year-old, with an attempt to sign the player in January on the cards.

Sarr has scored six goals and registered three assists in the Championship so far this campaign, and recently featured in all four of Senegal’s matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With the above in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the sort of valuation Watford should be putting on Sarr ahead of the window.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s a tricky one to assess in all honesty.

Sarr is obviously a huge player for Watford, but, with his contract expiring in 2024, time is slowly ticking away on his time at Vicarage Road.

That obviously raises the dilemma of when the club should look to sell, or if indeed they should sell.

With multiple clubs interested, though, Watford will hope the price can be driven up slightly and it may be the case it gets to a valuation that is too good to turn down.

£30 million would be a good return for the Hornets at this stage were they able to recoup it, but, I still think I’d rather see out the season with Sarr in my side if I were Watford, rather than just pocket a few extra million now as opposed to a sale in the summer.

We saw Sarr almost singlehandedly drag Watford to promotion in 2019/20 and getting rid of a player capable of that in the January window would be a huge gamble for the Hornets as they look to make ground on Burnley and Sheffield United.

Marcus Ally

Given what they paid to bring Sarr in from Rennes, the Hornets will not want to be making a loss on the Senegalese forward, but that was in the pre-COVID transfer market anyway.

Watford could stump up an asking price of £30 million, but a more realistic value to facilitate a sale feels like it should be in the region of £20-25 million.

The 24-year-old only has 18 months or so left on his contract, and with that in mind, his value is decreasing in the market as that deal runs down.

Sarr is a huge player in Watford’s promotion bid and for that reason they will be hoping to avoid a sale if they can, suggesting that their asking price is probably higher than what the player is actually worth.

It feels like Sarr will leave Vicarage Road in the summer, and stay put as the Hornets aim to return to the top-flight this term.

Adam Jones

His contract expires in the summer of 2024 and with this, you feel this may be the last chance for the Hornets to secure a decent fee for his services.

His valuation should have risen after the World Cup because although he wasn’t hugely involved against England, he performed well during the group stages and helped to fill the void created by Sadio Mane’s absence.

With this and the fact he’s only likely to get better at 24, they could probably justify slapping a £30m price tag on him and could also potentially benefit from having a sell-on clause included in the deal.

They may have to reduce their valuation slightly though if they want to have this clause inserted.

Considering the size of some of the clubs in the race too, the Championship side should feel they have the right to ask for a sizeable fee.