This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Gabriel Sara has quickly become a crucial player for Norwich City in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking under David Wagner.

The Canaries acted very shrewdly in the transfer market to bring Sara and Marcelino Nunez to the club from South America in the summer, and that creative thinking is already bearing fruit in the first team.

According to The Sunday Mirror (12/03 – pg. 71), Sara is on the radar of West Ham United, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig with the club valuing the player somewhere between £25 and 30 million.

The Canaries may wish to keep Sara on board for a while longer having signed him on a four-year deal in the summer, but he could be progressing at a faster rate than the club themselves.

FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit, Zeke Downes, has been mightily impressed by Sara since the turn of the year and did not hold back in his praise for the Brazilian.

Speaking to Football League World, Downes said: “I think £30m would be a fair enough price for Gabriel Sara.

“If you take into consideration how much we spent for him, I think we spent £10 million and that obviously would’ve been about six months ago.

“He looks very, very good, by the end of the season he will be ready for Premier League football whether that’s with us or with another team.

“If we do go up, we should be asking for £25 to 30 million because he is probably our most valuable player now.”