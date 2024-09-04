This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Willy Gnonto has been identified as Leeds United's most valuable player after signing a fresh contract with the club over the weekend.

Daniel Farke was helpless to prevent yet another Elland Road exodus across the summer transfer window, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter all heading to the Premier League for significant sums.

In their own ways, the trio starred for the Whites last term as they made it all the way to the Championship play-off final and Leeds will likely resemble a slightly weaker team in their absence, even if the departures have been eased somewhat by bringing in Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka among others.

Nonetheless, a major positive of Leeds' window simply has to be managing to retain Willy Gnonto, who was poised to leave West Yorkshire last summer but ended up performing a U-turn on his future and staying put.

Indeed, it was reported that Leeds rejected a £23m bid from Everton in the most recent window before tying him down to a fresh four-year contract, which will keep him at the club until 2028 and is not believed to contain any exit clauses.

Verdict offered on Leeds United's potential Willy Gnonto transfer valuation

Gnonto is still only 20 years of age but has played 13 times for Italy and spent two full seasons in Leeds' first-team picture meaning that, alongside the agreement of a new and improved long-term contract, he is undoubtedly their most valuable asset according to Football League World's resident Whites fan pundit Kris Smith.

"The most obvious player in my opinion that would be deemed the most valuable among most fans would be Willy Gnonto, when you factor in his current age only at 20 and the talent he possesses already," Kris explained to Football League World.

"I think in his first season in 22/23 for Leeds, he showed that he's more than good enough to play in the Premier League, albeit we got relegated but he was a cut above for a lot of the games we were playing in.

"He even showed against some of the better teams that not many full-backs can handle him when he's at full speed, and to me that serves as more proof of the talent and value he has if teams are looking to buy him from us.

"How much that translates to a fee is hard to say, but given that a year ago we turned down £23m from Everton and he's on a better contract than he was back then, you could feasibly say that Gnonto is looking at being worth upwards of £30-35m right now.

"As I mentioned, he's still only 20 years old. Should we get promoted, I think that valuation would only soar higher as we've seen how many players go from being a Championship player to a Premier League player and that doubles their value all of a sudden, even though they're the same person.

"I do think that would be the case with Gnonto and I can see that happening if we get promoted."

Willy Gnonto needs to repay Leeds United transfer faith in 24/25

The general school of thought is that the current season has to be a significant one for Gnonto, who did impress in the previous season but perhaps did not light up the Championship in the way many had expected him to after showing his worth in the Premier League.

Willy Gnonto's Leeds United stats per 90 minutes in 23/24, via FBRef Non-penalty goals 0.44 xG 0.29 Progressive carries 4.79 Successful take-ons 1.52 Progressive carries 4.79 Carries into final third 2.23

He scored on eight occasions in the league and that does not exactly represent a poor return - the underlying numbers hold more merit, too - but they will need him to exert that X-Factor a bit more frequently.

Of course, the responsibility has grown following the succession of star attacker sales made by the club but their decision to reject big fees and give him a new contract must now be vindicated.