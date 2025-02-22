Leeds United are beginning to establish themselves at the top of the Championship and, as such, are seemingly planning for potential Premier League football ahead.

As part of those preparations, the Whites have been linked with former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to TBR Football, currently on loan at AC Milan from Roma.

However, based on the same report, they’re set to battle Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Everton for his signature.

We asked pundit and former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on the potential move.

Abraham could be a good move for Leeds, says Palmer

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Leeds United, with one foot in the Premier League, are starting to look at which players they would like to bring into the football club in the summer to help them retain their Premier League status.

“One player that has been linked with a host of clubs, as well as Leeds United, is Tommy Abraham, who is at Roma, currently on loan at AC Milan.

“It'll be an interesting one this one. I don't think he'll come cheaply, he's still only 27. I think when he left to go abroad, they wouldn't sell him to English team in the top flight, so now he's able to come back.

“Before Julen Lopetegui left West Ham, they were very, very interested in bringing him to the football club.

“So, there's a lot of clubs who are looking at bringing him back. And obviously, first of all, Leeds United have got to get into the Premier League, to have any chance of signing him.

“Obviously, his salary, they're already paying big money Leeds United, so his salary wouldn't be an issue for them.

“He's a very, very good player at that level and I think it would be a good bit of business if they could get him in with the right move, but the likes of Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Everton are all looking at bringing in replacements. He's a high-profile striker.

“So, it's interesting, you're looking at what's out there. Callum Wilson's name has been mentioned. He’s on big money, I think again Leeds United could afford Callum Wilson's salary, he's on £46,000, Tammy Abraham’s on €110,000 per week respectively at their clubs.

“The one thing that's going to keep you in the Premier League is you've got to have somebody who can score you goals at the level consistently. You need two or three players who are going to get you 15 or 16 goals to give you any chance of staying in the Premier League.

“I really like Tammy Abraham. I think he's a really, really good player, and I think if they could get him into the football club for £30-£40million, it’d be a good bit of business.”

Wages could be the sticking point for Abraham’s move to Leeds

While Abraham would be an ideal signing for Leeds, his wages could prove a tricky obstacle to overcome.

Entering the prime years of his career and performing consistently for a European giant like AC Milan, the 27-year-old will likely view his next contract as one of his last major deals, before demand begins to drop as he turns 30.

According to estimates from Capology, as Palmer states, he’s already claiming just over €110,000 per week, which works out roughly to £91,000 at current rates.

Abraham's senior career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists AS Roma 120 37 13 Chelsea 82 30 9 Bristol City 48 26 4 Aston Villa 40 26 3 Swansea City 39 8 4 AC Milan 32 8 5

That would smash the Whites’ current wage structure, which sees Patrick Bamford, their highest earner currently, take home £70,000 per week, again according to Capology.

Leeds may be able to afford it, but there’s also potential squad disharmony and uplifts in other contracts to consider.

Abraham would undoubtedly add much-needed Premier League experience to this squad, but it remains to be seen whether it’s viewed as an affordable deal to Leeds.