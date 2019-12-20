30-year-old starts: The West Brom XI that Bilic should play v Brentford tomorrow

West Brom will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they take on Brentford at The Hawthorns tomorrow.

Slaven Bilic’s side currently lead the way in the Championship as we approach the halfway mark and they have played some outstanding football.

However, they will find it tough against a Bees side that have won eight of their last 11, which has seen them move into fourth place in the table.

Therefore, it promises to be a close game between two good sides and Bilic will be forced to make changes after the thrilling 3-2 comeback win at Birmingham City last time out and here we look at the XI he should go with…

Most of the defensive unit picks itself for the Croatian, with Sam Johnstone reliable in goal and Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley forming a strong partnership at centre-back.

But, Kieran Gibbs’ injury at left-back has presented the Albion chief with a problem. Conor Townsend struggled last week and he is likely to miss out, with Darnell Furlong coming in at right-back and Nathan Ferguson switching to the opposite flank.

Another settled partnership comes in the middle of the park, with Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore doing very well, whilst Matheus Pereira is a certain starter as the number ten as the Brazilian has quickly become the Baggies talisman.

Matt Phillips will begin down the right flank but Grady Diangana’s injury is a real blow for Albion as the on-loan West Ham man has been brilliant this season.

Given Charlie Austin’s superb substitute appearance against Blues, he should start up front, seeking to maintain his fine recent form, with the hardworking Hal Robson-Kanu moving to the left side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.