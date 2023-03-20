Sheffield United currently have stability in their goalkeeping department, with Wes Foderingham and Adam Davies proving to be solid options in the Championship.

Their presence has allowed Jake Eastwood and Jordan Amissah to ply their trade elsewhere temporarily, something that should help to benefit their respective careers whether they stay at Bramall Lane beyond this term or join another club.

It would be difficult to see either being a third-choice option in the Premier League for the Blades though, with the latter perhaps lacking the experience needed to be a part of their senior team.

This is why their links to Sam Johnstone make sense, with the Englishman probably able to step up and be a regular starter in the top flight.

Some may see him as a potential replacement for Foderingham considering the 32-year-old's contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Considering he has been so reliable though, it would be difficult to see manager Paul Heckingbottom not offer him a new deal when their embargo has been lifted.

Foderingham hasn't always been first-choice stopper at Bramall Lane either, so he may be content with a place on the bench if they reach the top flight, knowing that an injury, suspension or loss of form involving their first-choice keeper may give him an opportunity to shine in the top tier. He will also trust Heckingbottom to give him the respect that he deserves.

If Johnstone or another target comes in and Fotheringham stays, you have to fear for Davies who isn't getting a huge amount of game time anyway and would probably see his time on the pitch limited further if another stopper arrives in South Yorkshire.

At 30, Davies should be playing every week but may find himself sitting in the stands most weeks next season and that isn't an ideal situation for him, so he should be considering pushing for a permanent or loan exit.

Ideally, he needs to seal a permanent move to a team that will play him every week, because he has already shown he can be an effective option in the second tier.

With former United scout Jared Dublin making the move to league rivals Reading, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the summer considering Joe Lumley is only there on loan.

Where he will end up if he does leave Bramall Lane remains to be seen - but he certainly needs to consider his future ahead of the summer.

He may be earning a decent wage at the moment - but he will want to create brilliant career memories as well and he can't do that whilst he's sitting on the sidelines.