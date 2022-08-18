Owls player set to remain sidelined for Bolton clash as Sheffield Wednesday visit Trotters

Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith is unlikely to feature for the Owls this weekend against Bolton Wanderers.

The men from Hillsborough suffered their first defeat of the new league season earlier this week, as they went down against Peterborough United, and they’ll now be eager to try and get themselves back on the winning trail this weekend as they travel to Bolton Wanderers.

They are going to have to go about winning, however, without Michael Smith who, as has been the case for the start of this season, remains recovering from injury.

Indeed, Owls fans have not seen as much as they would have liked of their new arrival so far, nor has he played as much as he would have liked and Darren Moore’s update ahead of the trip to the Trotters suggests that Smith isn’t going to feature this weekend either.

Quoted by Yorkshire Live, he said:

“I don’t think Michael will be back [for the Bolton game.]

The Verdict

Smith is a good player and one that many will feel has the ability to fire the Owls to promotion this year if all goes to plan.

It’s been a frustrating start to his Wednesday career, however, and he will be hoping to get back as soon as possible after missing the opening few games.

Wednesday, meanwhile, will be looking to get back on track against the Trotters without him.