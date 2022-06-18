30-year-old set for Sheffield Wednesday exit after Hillsborough snub

Sheffield Wednesday are set to miss out on tying Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to a contract for the 2022/23 campaign.

Mendez-Laing arrived at Hillsborough back in November 2021 and went on to make 19 appearances for Darren Moore’s side in 2021/22, scoring twice and registering a couple of assists.

Wednesday suffered late play-off heartbreak in the semi-finals at the hands of Sunderland.

In the club’s retained list they confirmed that they had offered Mendez-Laing a new contract in a bid to keep him at the club beyond the end of 21/22.

However, an update from Rob Staton of BBC Sheffield has confirmed that the 30-year-old has knocked back that offer and will now be leaving Hillsborough.

Despite that contract offer, Mendez-Laing’s involvement wasn’t prominent under Moore after his arrival.

Of his 19 appearances, only 12 came in the starting line-up, totalling to 1085 minutes of football in League One.

Mendez-Laing didn’t feature in the first leg of Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off semi-final meeting with Sunderland, whilst the return leg – Wednesday’s biggest game of the season – saw Moore use the wide man as a 71st minute substitute, as he replaced Jack Hunt.

A late Patrick Roberts goal in that second leg at Hillsborough secured Sunderland a 2-1 aggregate win. They went on to win promotion back to the Championship by beating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley in the League One play-off final.

Wednesday, meanwhile, are planning for their second season in the third tier.

The Verdict

On the face of things, a player snubbing a contract offer suggests this should be a blow for Sheffield Wednesday.

However, it’s hard to say it’s going to impact Moore’s planning too much.

Mendez-Laing was useful and offered an outlet for Wednesday out wide, yet he’s easily replaceable and wasn’t exactly a player that was key to last season’s play-off push.

With this news seemingly confirmed, Wednesday can press on with other plans.

